Halifax Votes 2016: Quentrel Provo wants violence in the city to be an election issue

Before Haligonians go to the polls this month, one man is hoping he’ll hear candidates address violence in the city.

Quentrel Provo, the man behind Stop the Violence Spread the Love, told Metro there is no doubt in his mind that violence needs to be addressed in the HRM and throughout Nova Scotia.

“We are losing lives at a high rate in Nova Scotia, we’ve had nine homicides this year and this affects all of us.” he said in a recent interview.

And Provo said it’s no longer the time just to talk about violence. He wants to see real action.

“Be there when there are initiatives regarding violence, be there when there are marches against violence,” he said. “But don’t just come because you’re running for councillor, be there because you genuinely care.”

The Stop the Violence march this past April saw hundreds of people walk in support of ending violence. While Provo did put a call out asking local politicians to attend – only a few councillors came out.

In the future he said that needs to change.

“[Violence] is affecting Nova Scotia as a whole and as a province, this is affecting the entire HRM,” he said. “Every politician should be here.”

According to the Halifax Regional Police, the rate of crime in the municipality decreased by nearly eight per cent from 2014 to 2015. But Provo said that we should keep pushing for more change and more attention to what is going on in the city.

“People think we should only talk about violence when it’s happening, but that’s being part of the problem, we have to take this seriously because violence is happening every day.” he said.