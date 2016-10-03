Halifax Votes 2016: Talking transit and snow clearing in District 14

Adam Watts doesn’t think the issues in his district, Middle/Upper Sackville - Beaver Bank – Lucasville, are all that different from anywhere else in the municipality.

Nonetheless, he’d like to see them fixed.

Watts, a part-time podcaster and full-time market researcher, said transit tops his list.

“There’s no reason it should take, at best, an hour to get home from here to Sackville. That’s what my commute is, best case scenario,” he said during an interview at the Bayer’s Road Centre.

And he doesn’t hold out much hope for the network redesign sketched out in the Moving Forward Together Plan.

“The proposed changes for transit are even worse,” he said.

“Three buses to get from Sackville to Halifax Shopping Centre… just unacceptable.”

Another issue on Watts’ mind is snow clearing.

“It’s the same as anywhere, sidewalks are terrible,” he said, adding that Bobcats shouldn’t be used to clear sidewalks anywhere in HRM.

Aside from someone who’s going to deal with those issues, Watts wants a councillor who’s going to be more present at City Hall.

“I want someone who shows up to work, unlike the current one,” he said, referring to incumbent Coun. Brad Johns.

Johns had the worst attendance record on council last year, for the second year running.

Watts said he had an email exchange with Johns in which the councillor told him he doesn’t come to council meetings because of a conspiracy to keep him quiet.

Johns' usual reason for missing meetings is that he’s busy doing constituency work, but Watts doesn’t buy that either.

“I live around the corner from him, been in my house 10 years. Never seen him, never met him,” he said.

Johns has held the seat since 2000, and won the last election with 72.41 per cent of the vote against one challenger.

This time around, he’s in a much tighter three-way race with broadcaster Lisa Blackburn and Kevin Copley, a member of the North West Planning Advisory Committee.

Please note: This will be Metro’s last district profile, as District 15 Coun. Steve Craig and District 16 Coun. Tim Outhit are both acclaimed. Stay tuned for school board coverage later this week, and coverage of the mayoral race next week.

Meet the candidates:

Lisa Blackburn

Kevin Copley

Brad Johns

How to vote:

Key Dates:

e-voting (online and by telephone) starts Oct. 4, runs every day till Oct. 13

Advanced polling in person on Oct. 8, 11

Election Day is Oct. 15

Qualifications: must be at least 18 years old, Canadian citizen, Nova Scotia resident for six months, and an HRM resident before the first advanced polling day

Check if you’re registered: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/onvoterslist.html

Which district you live in: apps.halifax.ca/districtlookup

Where to vote: votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/wheretovote.html