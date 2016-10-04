Halifax police look for suspicious man who offered 13-year-old boy a drive

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspicious person after a man offered a 13-year-old a drive.

At about 6 p.m. Monday evening, a young boy was on the sidewalk at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive in Lower Sackville, when a car stopped at the lights.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, the driver rolled down his window and asked the boy if he wanted a ride in his car.

The 13-year-old declined, but the driver continued to offer him a ride in his car. The man then left without further incident.

The driver is described as a black male, mid to late 30's, with black hair, “a few days of facial hair,” and was wearing a black jacket and a white toque.

The vehicle is described as a black, newer model 4-door car, with rear tinted windows.

Police patrolled the area but did not find the vehicle or it's driver.