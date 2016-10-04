Halifax police look for suspicious man who offered 13-year-old boy a drive
The man rolled down his window at a Lower Sackville intersection and asked the boy multiple times if he wanted a lift.
Police in Halifax are looking for a suspicious person after a man offered a 13-year-old a drive.
At about 6 p.m. Monday evening, a young boy was on the sidewalk at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive in Lower Sackville, when a car stopped at the lights.
According to a Halifax RCMP release, the driver rolled down his window and asked the boy if he wanted a ride in his car.
The 13-year-old declined, but the driver continued to offer him a ride in his car. The man then left without further incident.
The driver is described as a black male, mid to late 30's, with black hair, “a few days of facial hair,” and was wearing a black jacket and a white toque.
The vehicle is described as a black, newer model 4-door car, with rear tinted windows.
Police patrolled the area but did not find the vehicle or it's driver.
Investigators would like to speak with the driver, and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Halifax RCMP.