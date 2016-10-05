Police identify human remains discovered in Spider Lake area

Police have identified the human remains discovered by a hunter in the Spider Lake area on Saturday evening.

In a media release issued Wednesday afternoon, police said an investigation was conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

They confirmed the remains to be those of Cordell Stephen Weare, 50, of Dartmouth.

Weare was reported missing to the Halifax Regional Police when he disappeared after leaving his Dartmouth home on Nov. 24, 2013.