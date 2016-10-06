Not your average swing sets: Dartmouth school group raising money for "green" playground

A group of volunteers is pushing for a “green play place” to be part of a future school in Dartmouth.

Lena Stewart, the parent of a child who will be attending the new school, is part of the Dartmouth South Playground Committee. She sees the value in using nature to create spaces “instead of just the regular metal and plastic play structures.”

“This is something that is happening across the country,” Stewart said Thursday.

Construction of the building itself started in 2015, after Prince Arthur Junior High was torn down. The new school is slated to merge students from Prince Arthur and Southdale-North Woodside Elementary.

The trouble is, there is only enough money in the budget for one play structure.

The single structure will likely be for the grade primary to three students, Stewart explained, leaving the older children without a playground.

“A couple of parents got together and formed a committee – along with the school administration – and started brainstorming ideas of how we could make this better,” said Stewart.

The Halifax Regional School Board recommended the committee partner with Evergreen, a Canadian organization with a focus on creating green spaces in cities.

Plans for the playground are now underway. A hillside slide, seating places and a wheelchair accessible look-off structure are just a few of the things it would include.

“Inclusivity is key,” Stewart said of the playground’s accessibility. “Everyone being able to enjoy that space at an equal level is extremely important.”

In addition to new features, there will be benefits for what the school already has: the soccer field. One of the existing fields will remain, with trees to be planted around it.

“There will be an area for people to actually get shade and to sit while watching the soccer games,” said Stewart.

However, the school is expected to open next September, and fundraising for the playground is still an issue.

“The urgency is there for us to get the funding by spring of 2017 in order to execute our plans,” said Stewart.

Last week, the Playground Committee received approval to compete for $100,000 from the Aviva Community Fund. Projects count on online votes in order to advance to the finals.