HRM removes love locks to "maintain the infrastructure" of Dartmouth bridge

The love locks on a Dartmouth bridge have been removed in what the city calls a "routine" matter.

Earlier this week, Metro published a story on the roughly dozen small romantic symbols that had appeared on the Shubenacadie Canal footbridge near Martins Park.

The municipality’s department of Transportation and Public Works has since taken them off, citing the need to “maintain the infrastructure for the public for its intended use.”

“Much like graffiti or signs that are dropped in the roadway or anything, it’s really just our responsibility,” Bruce Zvaniga, department director, said in an interview Thursday.

“It was, to be honest, a relatively routine matter.”

For Kate Hamilton, who helped start the local love lock initiative, there are no hard feelings.

Owner of the Bodega Boutique in Dartmouth, Hamilton said locks have been getting placed on the bridge since May 2015. It was, in part, inspired by Pont des Arts in Paris.

“I used to live in France, and I love the idea of it,” said Hamilton. “It was such as under-utilized bridge for so long. I was like, ‘We need something that brings people to this canal way.’”

Hamilton said Zvaniga contacted her to let her know why the locks were coming down.

“It’s all good, it’s all good,” she said.

Although the locks came down, lovers shouldn’t fear. Hamilton is expecting to meet with Zvaniga in a couple weeks to discuss the possibility of a future lock art installation that will be approved by HRM.

“I love that they’re willing to continue to do work with us in terms of building public art in downtown Dartmouth,” said Hamilton.

“We will eventually get it up and running again. Just, we’re not sure what it’s going to look like.”

Those who already placed their locks won’t have to get new ones, since Zvaniga said they will be looking to incorporate the ones taken down into the upcoming project.