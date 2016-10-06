'I want to improve everything:' Hischier looks to make most of rookie year with Herd

Nico Hischier may already be a top prospect for the 2017 NHL entry draft, but he’s focused on one thing this year: helping the Halifax Mooseheads win.

“My first goal for sure is the team's success. I want us to be successful as a team,” he said in a recent interview.

The 17-year-old from Naters, Switzerland, was selected sixth overall by the Mooseheads in the CHL international import draft earlier this year.

Hischier has since settled nicely into Halifax’s roster, starting off his rookie season on the Herd's first line, earning three points in four games.

The teen also recently received an ‘A’ rating in initial assessments from NHL central scouting, despite being unable to net his first goal. This rating means that he is a probable first-round choice in the 2017 NHL entry draft.

“When you're young, you always watch the NHL draft and dream about when you can go put that jersey on and walk on that stage,” said Hischier.

Though nabbing that NHL jersey is a dream for Hischier, he says he doesn’t like to think about it too much, but wants to focus on his game.

“I want to improve myself as much as possible. From physical size, to skating, I want to improve everything,” he said.

The 17-year-old spent last season playing with SC Bern of the Swiss National league, which is Switzerland's top-tier professional hockey league. This is even more impressive considering the league is made up of grown men that rarely see 16-year-olds lace up their skates.

Hischier played well with SC Bern, despite playing against bigger and stronger men, but he’s looking forward to mastering North America's smaller ice surfaces.

“I just want to get more comfortable on the small ice and I want to improve and make quicker plays and quicker passes.”

Coach Andre Tourigny has already noticed the young centre improving.

“He’s a great guy to work with,” Tourigny said.

“I think he has done a good job so far to adjust, he’s always listening to the teaching we have for him.”

Even though Hischier has had to move across the globe to join this team, the 17-year-old is starting to feel right at home in Halifax.

“In the beginning, everything is new and a little weird, but you get friends and you feel more comfortable,” he said.

“We all have a pretty good friendship in the locker room.”

The teen has dealt with a lot of change this year, but even after all that Hischier says he’s happy.

“Having fun is the most important thing. We all play hockey because it makes us happy, everyday I’m so pumped to go on the ice,” he said with a smile.