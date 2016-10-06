Supreme Court denies Christopher Falconer's murder conviction appeal

Christopher Alexander Falconer’s request to appeal his murder conviction has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The highest court’s judgment on Falconer’s request for leave to appeal was released Oct. 6.

Falconer, a Pictou County man, is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of Amber Kirwan. He was convicted of the crime by a jury in January 2014.

The leave to appeal was filed in May after an unsuccessful plea with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. The conviction was appealed based on the grounds that some of the evidence presented at the trial should have been argued without the jury present, as a voir dire hearing.

No explanation was given for denying to hear the appeal. According to the Supreme Court of Canada, leave to appeal is granted by the court if the case involves a question of public importance or if it raises an important issue in law.

Falconer’s appeal to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court claimed the judge at the trial erred in his instructions to the jury about the admissibility of certain evidence. The Court of Appeal found that no error occurred.

Falconer, 33, was found guilty of killing Kirwan after a 15-day trial in Pictou Supreme Court in 2014. The trial involved a lengthy list of witnesses, text messages, cellphone data, toxicology reports and DNA evidence.

He is required to serve 25 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Kirwan, 19, went missing from downtown New Glasgow on Oct. 8, 2011, after a night out with friends. Her remains were found in a muddy grave near a logging road in Heathbell, Pictou County, on Nov. 5, 2011.