Young man with braces robs Halifax pizza place with knife: police

Police are investigating after a young man with braces pulled a knife and robbed a Halifax pizza place.

At about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said a lone male entered Jessy's Pizza on North Street, produced a knife and then demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe, about 16-20 years old, with a thin build and braces that had orange elastics on them.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

The young suspect left on foot, and has yet to be found.

Police said they will provide an update when more information is available.