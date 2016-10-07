Cooper Jones pots winner as Halifax Mooseheads outscore Rimouski Oceanic

Every game has its hero.

Cooper Jones was that person for the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday night.

The 18-year-old defenceman scored the game winner midway through the third period as Halifax beat the Rimouski Oceanic 6-5 before 5,442 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Tied 5-5 with nine minutes left, rookie Benoit-Olivier Groulx raced down the right-side boards and entered the Oceanic zone. As defenders closed in, Groulx fired a pass back to 16-year-old blueiner Jared Mcisaac, who fired a shot at Rimouski goaltender Gabriel Morency, who left a big juicy rebound for Jones.

And the returning blueliner made no mistake, netting his second goal of the young season.

“Jared had some room and walked around a guy and made a great play,” said Jones after the game.

“I was lucky enough to be out front to tap it in.”

Maxime Fortier also had a nice night for the Mooseheads, finishing with two points, including his fifth goal of the season.

“I felt good coming into today's game and I thought I was doing pretty well. I just wanted to do my best to help the team,” said Fortier, who was the game’s second star.

Halifax (3-2) had a great first period, scoring four times, but slowed down in the second, allowing Rimouski (3-3) to score three times and tie the game 5-5.

Despite the team's lackluster second period, Fortier was happy with how they played overall.

“We were hard to play against, we were fast, we were moving the puck well, and when they came back it was because we didn’t do those things,” he said. “But I think we should be proud of what we did tonight,” Fortier said.

Arnaud Durandeau, Bradley Kennedy, Otto Somppi and Ben Higgins had the other Halifax goals. Kevin Resop stopped 21 shots.

Tyler Boland had two goals and an assist to lead Rimouski.

Halifax now hopes to take this momentum into Saturday’s game against the Charlottetown Islanders, a team that embarrassed them 9-2 last weekend.