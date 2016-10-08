Big third period for Halifax Mooseheads in win over Charlottetown Islanders

It was a night of firsts for the Halifax Mooseheads, as the young squad earned a 5-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Mooseheads 16-year-old netminder Alexis Gravel earned his first QMJHL win Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre. Gravel made 35 saves in his first career start, earning first-star honours.

“Amazing, amazing night,” said the delighted Gravel about his performance.

Gravel wasn’t the only Moosehead player to earn a career first Saturday, as talented Swiss import Nico Hischier potted his first QMJHL goal before 5,402 fans.

“It feels really great, I finally got it,” said the 17-year-old.

“I got a great pass from Brett (Crossley) and just wanted to bury it home, and it worked,” he added.

Things didn’t go so well for Halifax last time these two teams met on Oct. 2 in Charlottetown. The Islanders destroyed the Mooseheads 9-2.

But six days later, Halifax earned some revenge.

“We all came into this game really pumped up,” said Hischier. “In Charlottetown we lost really bad and we really wanted to win tonight.”

Anthony Sorrentino scored 12 minutes into the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock for Halifax.

Connor Moynihan also had a big game, netting a pair of goals. Barrett Dachyshyn added an empty netter to finish things off. .

Jake Coughler continued his great year for Charlottetown, scoring his eighth goal of the year halfway through the first period, Shawn Boudrias had the other goal.

Halifax (4-2) will now look to continue a great holiday weekend Monday afternoon when they host the the Gatineau Olympiques at 3 p.m.