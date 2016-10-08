Two women dead in fatal highway crash in Nova Scotia

Two women have died after their car collided with a pick-up truck in rural Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Colchester County RCMP, paramedics and Cobequid Fire Department responded to a collision between a car and a pick-up truck in Old Barns on Highway 236.

According to an RCMP release, a Volkswagen car traveling eastbound with two female occupants collided with a Chevrolet pick-up truck headed west driven by lone man.

The elderly driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, both from the Upper Kennetcook area, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck was treated for minor injuries, and released at the scene.