Woman lost in Halifax woods found by police, K9 unit

A woman was found by police Saturday night after being lost in a Halifax woods for a few hours.

At about 7:55 pm, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a lost hiker in the Williams Lake area.

The 21-year-old woman had been hiking in the area, but became lost as darkness fell, the release said.

She was able to call 911 on her cell phone. Police patrol units, helped by a K9 unit, attended the area and obtained her general location using cell phone coordinates.

Officers entered the woods, and the woman was found by a K9 unit.