Nico Hischier scores in OT as Halifax Mooseheads outscore Gatineau Olympiques

Nico Hischier gave the Halifax Mooseheads a lot to be thankful for Monday afternoon.

The highly touted import scored 3:35 into overtime as Halifax defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 6-5 before a Thanksgiving Day crowd of 5,110 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Halifax led 5-2 through 40 minutes, but sloppy play led to Gatineau tying the game midway through the third.

“We still should have won this game in three periods,” said Hischier. “The (third) period we didn’t stick to our DNA that's the reason why they came back.”

“We didn’t play fast enough,” he added. “We knew they had to do something and we did the exact opposite of what we should have done.”

Despite the team's weak third, they managed to kill off a penalty to start off overtime, giving them the momentum to score the winner.

Alexis Gravel held strong for Halifax, replacing Kevin Resop in nets after the team’s No. 1 netminder allowed five goals on just 16 shots.

Hischier’s game-winning goal came late in overtime as both teams started to look fatigued.

“I was really tired and I saw Jonesy (Cooper Jones) had the puck and I just hoped he give me the pass, and I buried it,” said Hischier of his winner.

“Emotionally it was really great, amazing.”

This victory caps off a great Thanksgiving weekend for Halifax (5-2), that saw the team win three times.

Veteran forward Max Fortier played a big roll in all three of the games, including Monday when he scored his sixth goal of the season and added three assists.

“It’s fun to help the team,” said Fortier of his fast start to the young campaign.

“We work hard and we want to be the hardest working team in the league.”