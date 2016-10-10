Halifax police look for missing 17-year-old girl

Police in Halifax are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Erin Rose Mary Healy was last seen on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Russel Street.

She failed to return home, and was reported missing to police on Sunday evening at 8:07 p.m.

Healy is a white female, 5'7", 115 pounds, with short dirty-blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a one-piece black jumper, a denim jacket and black sneakers. Healy also has a tattoo of a water lily on her left upper arm.

There is no evidence to suggest that Healy has met with foul play, but police said there is concern for her well-being.