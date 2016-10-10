Halifax streets blocked off after debris falls off Fenwick Tower

Multiple streets in Halifax’s south end have been closed for public safety reasons due to falling debris from Fenwick Tower.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services said in a release that the area encompassed by Fenwick Street, South Park Street, South Street, and Queen Street will be closed to car and pedestrian traffic until “there is no further risk to public safety.”

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police personnel are on-scene, and will direct traffic around the area.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take different routes until the streets are re-opened.

Residents in the area are asked to remain inside until the current high winds improve, and this area is re-opened to traffic.