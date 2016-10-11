Nova Scotia sees best August tourism numbers on record

New Nova Scotia tourism numbers show the province just had the best August in more than a decade.

Nearly 400,000 non-resident overnight visitors came to the province this August, according to a release from the province on Tuesday..

That’s an increase of seven per cent compared to the same month last year according to the Tourism Nova Scotia figures.

Air visitation also increased by 21 per cent compared to last year to 125,000, while visitors who travelled by road increased by two per cent to 273,000.

"We haven't seen an August like this in more than 15 years of tracking visitation," Michele Saran, CEO of Tourism Nova Scotia said in the release.

Out of 331,000 Canadian visitors, most came from Atlantic Canada (139,000), followed by Ontario (128,400), Western Canada (38,500), and Quebec (25,300).

About 51,800 visitors came from the United States, while there were 14,900 people travelling from overseas in August.

There were also 372,000 room nights sold in August, an increase of four per cent compared to 2015.

Halifax sold the most room nights with 157,000, followed by Cape Breton (86,000), and the Bay of Fundy and Annapolis Valley (52,000).