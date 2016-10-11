Torrential Thanksgiving in Cape Breton

Many roads turned to rivers and driving became treacherous in some parts of the island as heavy rain caused plenty of headaches Monday on Thanksgiving Day.

As of 3 p.m., Environment Canada reported that 100 millimetres of rain had fallen in Sydney, with even higher amounts in other areas of the island like Eskasoni where 155 mm of rain had fallen, and Port Hawkesbury where 109 mm was reported. In Ingonish, North Mountain, Cheticamp and Northeast Margaree, anywhere from 67 mm to 83 mm of rain had fallen as of 3 p.m.

And those rainfall totals were expected to rise to by another 10-25 mm across most of the island before precipitation comes an end this morning.

According to Environment Canada an “intense trough of low pressure” that tracked slowly south of Nova Scotia on Monday was responsible for the deluge of rain and high winds that gusted up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s public works department provided updates on the CBRM’s Twitter account and in a news release Monday, with officials noting that the municipality had engaged the Emergency Management Office and were in contact with provincial officials as the situation continued to worsen late in the day.

Several roads were blocked in low-lying areas around the CBRM, and as of 4:30 p.m. officials were advising all motorists to stay off the roads, as local flooding, hazards and stranded vehicles were making some roads impassable.

The Nova Scotia Department of Transportation was also active on Twitter Monday updating residents about conditions across the province.

They noted they had received a number of reports of localized flooding, especially in and around Richmond County, where culverts were overwhelmed and water was spilling onto the roads.

In the CBRM, a section of MacKeigan Road in Marion Bridge was completely washed away Monday, requiring roadblocks to be set up. Roadblocks were also necessary in a number of other locations in the CBRM as the heavy rain created a range of concerns and local flooding. At 7 p.m. on Monday night, the municipality opened three comfort centres to help those who were affected by flooding and power loss. They were located at the Grand Lake Road Volunteer Fire Department, Reserve Mines Fire Hall and the North Sydney Fireman’s Club, and remained open until further notice.

The RCMP reported that they were very busy responding to numerous weather-related incidents across the province.

The extreme weather also caused big problems for some homeowners on the island as the number of flooded yards and basements grew by the hour.

Power outages were few in Cape Breton throughout the day, with less than 20 customers in Mabou and Sydney experiencing an outage as of 5 p.m.