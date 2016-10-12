Sackville man facing 19 charges after loaded handgun, drugs, seized: Halifax police
The RCMP say they searched a home in Lower Sackville on Wednesday night.
A young Sackville man is facing charges are police say they seized drugs, bear spray and a loaded handgun from a home.
The RCMP say they conducted a search warrant at a home on Bruce Drive on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. When inside, police allege they found the gun, bear spray as well cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs and cash.
Jeremy Jonathan MacMillan, 19, was arrested at the scene and is facing a total of 19 charges, including three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
He made his first appearance on Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.