Speaking your language: new 'all Arabic' radio station comes to Halifax

Joining the buzz on the FM dial: something completely different.

Radio Middle East, broadcasting primarily in Arabic, launched regular Halifax programming in April.

“We've accomplished our mission,” said Oudai Altabbaa, Halifax account executive. “Which is to connect the immigrant community and the Canadian business community by speaking the native language of the majority of immigrants in Nova Scotia which is Arabic.”

It's a mix of news, talk and music in Arabic until 7 p.m. and music in 10 ethnic languages until midnight.

“Every day about 20 hours is dedicated to Arabic and on the weekends, it's all Arabic,” Altabbaa said.

Right now Altabbaa is the only presence in Halifax. They are broadcasting Halifax content from a dedicated space in their Montreal studio but president Tony Karam said this will change.

“We're working on building a studio and hiring local hosts and journalists, hopefully before the end of the year,” Karam said.

Radio Middle East launched in 1996 in Montreal and has plans to expand to other Canadian cities. They started with Halifax, Karam said, because of a number of calls from Haligonians who said they feel isolated.

“There is no ethnic radio that broadcasts or give them radio programs in their native language,” Karam said.

They studied Halifax and realized there was a market and demand for it here. Altabbaa said Halifax was the most promising Atlantic city to start up shop because of the prevalence of Arabic and the large Lebanese community here.

It's a business but it's also a social bridge to help new immigrants and refugees to settle into their new community and keep them here.

“One of the greatest challenges for Halifax is immigrant retention. If they have a media channel that is speaking to them, it quickly changes the equation.”