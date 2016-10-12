Nova Scotia Teachers' Union calls for strike vote, asks members for strong mandate

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's public school teachers have scheduled a strike vote for Oct. 25, following their decisive rejection of a tentative agreement earlier this month.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says its provincial executive has voted unanimously for a strike vote.

Union president Liette Doucet says the executive is recommending teachers vote for strike action.

Earlier this month, about 70 per cent of the 9,000-member union voted down the deal, with a 94 per cent turnout. The teachers also rejected an earlier, tentative settlement in a vote last November by a 61 per cent margin.

In both votes, the executive had recommended its members accept the contract.