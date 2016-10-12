News / Halifax

Nova Scotia Teachers' Union calls for strike vote, asks members for strong mandate

Union president Liette Doucet says the executive is recommending teachers vote for strike action.

METRO FILE

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's public school teachers have scheduled a strike vote for Oct. 25, following their decisive rejection of a tentative agreement earlier this month.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says its provincial executive has voted unanimously for a strike vote.

Union president Liette Doucet says the executive is recommending teachers vote for strike action.

Earlier this month, about 70 per cent of the 9,000-member union voted down the deal, with a 94 per cent turnout. The teachers also rejected an earlier, tentative settlement in a vote last November by a 61 per cent margin.

In both votes, the executive had recommended its members accept the contract.

The union has planned information meetings for its members early next week.

