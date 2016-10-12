Police looking for suspects after two separate robberies in Halifax

Police responded to two different robberies Tuesday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said the first robbery happened at 8:14 p.m. when a man walked into the Needs Store at 265 Baker Dr. in Dartmouth.

He asked for a pack of cigarettes and when asked for ID, he pulled out a large steak knife. He demanded cash, took the money and jumped into a dark Jeep.

Police officers and a K9 unit checked the area but didn't find him. He's described as a white man in his early 20s, wearing a white hoodie and black jeans.

The other robbery occurred after 10 p.m. near Citadel High School. A suspect, described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, ran up to the victim and pushed her from behind. He grabbed her purse and ran off.

Police didn't find the suspect but found her purse behind the school with all the cash missing.