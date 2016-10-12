Two men taken to hospital after Dartmouth fight leads to stab wounds, facial injuries

Halifax police are investigating after two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and other injuries to the face.

Halifax Regional Police patrol officers responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive in Dartmouth after a report of two men fighting in an apartment on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.



According to a release, officers entered the residence and found a 47-year old Dartmouth man with stab wounds to his face, and a 62-year-old man with facial injuries.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is not a random act, as the men are known to one another.