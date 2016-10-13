Halifax Votes 2016: Parade to the polls on tap in Dartmouth for Saturday
Dartmouth North Community Food Centre's Community Peer Advocate program is behind the event.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Residents in north Dartmouth are turning voting into a party.
On Saturday morning many residents will meet at the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre at 9 a.m. and will walk together in a voting parade.
They'll stop at the polling station at the Dartmouth North Community Centre and pose for a photo before going in to vote.
It's all part of an eight-week, get out the vote campaign called Speak Up. Show Up.
It was organized by the first graduates of the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre's Community Peer Advocate program.
The group says Dartmouth North is responsible for one third of the votes for their district but voting rates are eight or nine times lower than the rest of the area.