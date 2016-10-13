Halifax Votes 2016: Parade to the polls on tap in Dartmouth for Saturday

Residents in north Dartmouth are turning voting into a party.

On Saturday morning many residents will meet at the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre at 9 a.m. and will walk together in a voting parade.

They'll stop at the polling station at the Dartmouth North Community Centre and pose for a photo before going in to vote.

It's all part of an eight-week, get out the vote campaign called Speak Up. Show Up.

It was organized by the first graduates of the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre's Community Peer Advocate program.