‘Their voice is important’: Dartmouth North voters march to local polling station

With some encouragement from a friend, Dartmouth North resident Jodi Overguard decided to cast her ballot for the first time.

She has only been in the area for a year – her previous home was in Alberta – and Overguard said she has never voted in any election.

“I wasn’t really into it – wasn’t really knowledgeable, wasn’t really a part of it,” she said Saturday.

Overguard was one of dozens of people who turned out to the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre for the voting party and parade.

The party capped off a campaign that took place over eight weeks – but unlike many campaigns across HRM, this one wasn’t for a specific candidate. The goal was simply to encourage Dartmouth North community members to exercise their right to vote.

“I’m just starting to get aware of all the issues,” said Overguard, adding that food security in low-income areas is a point of importance.

Those who showed up to the food centre on Saturday morning were greeted with a spread of fruit and French toast.

“Feed them and they will come,” laughed Amanda Nickerson, a community peer advocate at the centre.

Nickerson said the campaign was sparked because many people weren’t aware an election was taking place. In addition, folks were not aware the role of the municipality plays in every day life.

“When you come together and you speak as one, things are gonna change,” she said.

Patsy Wallace, another peer advocate, has heard residents talk about issues around food security, transit and childcare.

She said voter turnout in Dartmouth North has been “below the city average” in the past, and feels education is a large part of getting people to vote.

“People who don’t vote on a regular basis, or even younger people, don’t know the process,” said Wallace.

Previous events, such as a practice voting session, were testaments to that. Many participants were first-time voters.

“We intrigued them,” said Nickerson. “They were like – ‘Oh, it’s really that easy?’”

Kathleen Chan, a food centre volunteer, pointed out that folks sometimes feel their vote won’t make a difference.

“A lot of this campaign has been empowering people to know that voting does matter, that they do have a voice (and) their voice is important,” she said. “This is kind of the coming together and celebrating of that.”

The voting party was followed by a procession to the Dartmouth North Community Centre polling station.