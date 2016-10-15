Halifax Votes 2016: Mike Savage handily wins second term as mayor

Armed with a strong mandate for a second term from Halifax voters, Mayor Mike Savage says he hopes to continue to grow the municipality, hold the line on taxes, and invest in green spaces.

“To continue to be a sustainably growing city where all people have a chance to succeed,” he said Saturday night, summing up his goal for the next four years.

In perhaps the least surprising news of the election, Savage garnered more than two thirds of the vote for mayor, beating his sole opponent, Lil MacPherson, according to unofficial results.

Asked what he saw as his biggest challenges heading into his second term, Savage said it was “to have people understand how special this place is.”

“We have a successful municipality, and if we can all believe in it, and understand just how strong this place is, then I think that the sky is the limit,” he said.

Savage said MacPherson “ran a good race,” and achieved her goal of bringing environment issues to the election conversation.