Saint Mary’s welcomes Syrian refugees to homecoming football game

The Saint Mary’s Huskies football team had some new faces in the crowd Saturday ­– around 50 Syrian newcomers attended the homecoming game against St. Francis Xavier University.

“They were really excited,” said Ossama Nasrallah, the Vice President of Student Affairs for the Saint Mary's University Students Association (SMUSA).

“We prepared our Husky Patrol to go there (to the apartment building) and bring all the Syrian refugees.”

Nasrallah is part of the Enactus 360 Project, a group of SMU students whose goal is to help empower refugees through programs and workshops.

“They’re still new here… they’re trying their best every day to learn the language, and it’s not easy for them,” he said.

Before the game there was a barbeque with Halal food options and activities to participate in.

Nasrallah helped translate some reactions to the game. Many of the newcomers weren’t familiar with the rules of American football. Mahmoud Alali, age 11, was curious about why the players tackled each other and how points were scored.

Alali’s sport of choice is soccer – he’s a fan of team Barcelona. That said, he wouldn’t turn down the chance to attend another football game.

Mohanned Rajeeb said he was trying to get the hang of football but he prefers hockey, having seen the Huskies compete last winter.

Everyone showed enthusiasm for the game, clad in SMU T-shirts with plenty of bells and noisemakers in hand.