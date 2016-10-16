Halifax Mooseheads record first road victory of season in win over Victoriaville Tigres

The Halifax Mooseheads ended their four-game road trip on a high note Sunday as they defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 7-3.

Max Fortier continued his productive season, scoring his seventh goal of the year. Dartmouth’s Jared McIsaac also chipped in with his first career QMJHL goal.

But it was Nico Hischier who was the hero for Halifax, scoring twice in under two minutes to put Mooseheads ahead 4-2 early in the second period.

Ben Higgins, Bradley Kennedy and Otto Somppi also scored for Halifax, which posted its first victory away from Scotiabank Centre this season.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Halifax's inability to win on the road was again on display. It started Friday as the team fell 6-3 to the Shawinigan Cataractes, and continued Saturday when they fell 4-2 to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

“I think we had a really good weekend actually, with the schedule that we had. I’m really proud of them,” said head coach Andre Tourigny of his team, which also fell last Wednesday in Bathurst.

“The way we responded and the way we competed were really good.”

Rookie netminder Alexis Gravel finished with 20 saves for the win.