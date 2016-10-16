Zassy Zane: One reporter's post-election airing of grievances from Halifax Votes 2016

Consider this list the post-election airing of grievances -- from one reporter to the 2016 candidates for Halifax regional council.

In the words of Frank Costanza, “I got a lotta problems with you people, and now, you’re gonna hear about it.”

This is a list of seven things your campaign manager probably should’ve told you, but didn’t. If you choose to run again in 2020, please follow this handy guide.

1. Set up social media accounts

It doesn’t matter if you think Facebook represents everything wrong with the world, or if you think Twitter is for whiny millennials. Yes, door knocking it still important and effective, but set up a Facebook page and a Twitter account. Mainly, it’s free advertising, c’mon. But more importantly, people young and old will look to social media first to find your platform and get to know you. Help ‘em out.

2. Don’t block people

Now that you’ve got your freshly set up Twitter account, (hopefully) you’ll get lots of engagement from potential voters. Many of them will have questions, and some might disagree with your positions. Rather than blocking them, guaranteeing they vote for your opponent, answer their questions, and try to find some common ground. That said, the real trolls -- the racist, sexist or homophobic kind, to name a few -- just need to be blocked.

3. Don’t start your own hashtag

At best it’s ineffective; at worst it backfires. The ill-fated #WrongWaye is a perfect example of the latter. Of course, less mud-slingy hashtags can work under the right conditions -- see #ItsTime2016 -- but as a rule, they’re best avoided by politicians.

4. Get a website

While a lot of people looking for information about you will turn to Facebook and Twitter first, you still need a good old(ish)-fashioned website. It’s the best place to lay out your platform in full. But keep it simple, and make sure it doesn’t look like it was developed on Windows 95. Also, to ensure your website pops up first on Google, buy your domain name… Unless someone already stole it.

5. Media kit with high-res photos

Most musicians have something on their website called a media kit. It’s a selection of two or three high-resolution photos -- that part is key -- and a quick bio that sums up what they’re all about. Not a single one of you has done this, and most photos of you online are crap. The easier you make it for me to get a nice photo of you, the better you’re going to look online and in the newspaper. Simple.

6. Figure out the role of municipal government

No politician should make promises they can’t keep. But if the level of government you’re running for isn’t even capable of doing what you’re promising, that’s much worse. One candidate’s Facebook bio for this election stated she didn’t know what being a councillor entailed, but she was eager to learn. That’s not good enough. Find out what the job is, then apply for it.

7. Don’t tell me how to do my job