The incumbents: Mason wins big, Mosher and Johns fall in close races

It was up and down for the Halifax incumbents on Saturday night.

For some it was an easy walk to their old seats, others had to sweat it out, and a few lost their seats entirely.

It was deja vu for Waye Mason in District 7 Halifax South-Downtown running against former councilor Sue Uteck. He took on Uteck in 2012 and won by just over 100 votes, but Saturday's count had him winning handily with 1,372 votes over Uteck. Dominick Desjardins came in a distant third.

“It's a real vindication of the changes we've brought to council and to government in HRM in the last four years to get almost two-thirds of the district voting to keep going with that change,” Mason said, adding he's looking forward to working with old and new colleagues on council.

And there's no rest for the elected: Mason said they start back Monday and this week they're combing through the Centre Plan.

“We don't get one day off really,” he said.

Andrew Curran gave incumbent Russell Walker a run for his money.

By the end of the night Walker, who was first elected in 1994, won by only 15 votes. Walker said he'll be interested to see the official vote-count on Tuesday.

Low voter turnout and poor choices of polling stations had a lot to do with the tight race, Walker said.

“A lot of people said they didn't vote because they had trouble getting to the polls,” he said. “The location of polls is very important, but I'm happy with the win.”

Late in the night, a tight race for District 9 Halifax West Armdale between incumbent Linda Mosher and Shawn Cleary finished with newcomer Cleary winning by just over 100 votes (3,741 to 3,634).

On Twitter, Mosher sent her congratulations to Cleary on his victory, and said “I wish him well.”