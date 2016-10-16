Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council

Sam Austin up for the challenge in District 5

Sam Austin knows he has big shoes to fill.

The urban planner came out on top in a field of eight candidates for the job of councillor for Dartmouth Centre – long the kingdom of Gloria McCluskey.

“It’s pretty surreal. There’s only one Gloria McCluskey,” Austin said Saturday night.

“She’s been the representative of Dartmouth, the fighter for Dartmouth for a long time.”

He said that while he didn’t always agree with McCluskey, he’ll be trying to continue her tradition of being an independent voice on council.

“She didn’t accept things that were put in front of her at face value,” he said.

Austin said he expects there to be a learning curve on the job, but he said he’s already “been living it,” juggling going to community meetings, events and council meetings with his day job.

According to unofficial results, Austin won with 30.6 per cent of the vote. He beat runner up Tim Rissesco by 699 votes.

Shawn Cleary takes tight race in District 9

Shawn Cleary sensed “positive momentum” in his campaign against Coun. Linda Mosher in Halifax-West Armdale, but had no idea the race would be so close.

After 16 years on council, Mosher lost to Cleary by 107 votes.

The Mount Saint Vincent University business professor said he wants to use his business and academic background to bring more evidence-based decision-making to the council table.

He described his win as “amazing.”

“I think incumbency is a huge advantage in Halifax and just by getting out there and talking about the issues and things that really matter to people seemed to make a big difference,” he said in a phone interview shortly after the unofficial tally.

“People (were) saying…’Man it’d be nice if we were a little bit better as a city, a little bit more progressive, a little more invested in things like transit and active transportation, all things that I was putting out there…Obviously 107 extra people thought the same way I did.”

Lisa Blackburn says District 14 was ‘ready for change’

Lisa Blackburn says she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work after defeating long-time councillor Brad Johns by 47 votes in Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville.

“We are obviously thrilled. I think the difference was that residents in District 14 were ready for change,” she said in a phone interview immediately after learning she’d won.

“I really think that (residents) thought about the representation they had in the last couple of years and decided that they wanted something different.”

Blackburn, a broadcast journalist from Beaver Bank, said she intends to bring “some invigoration” to council. She said intends to tackle the biggest issues she heard from residents, which included transit, traffic safety and development.

“Transit service on Lucasville Road has been a huge issue. I’ve also heard a lot about speeding issues and traffic safety issues in Millwood,” Blackburn said.

“I also heard about new development and (the importance of) keeping a very close eye on new development in the district.”

Richard Zurawski brings a change in the weather for District 12

Local meteorologist Richard Zurawski will take up Reg Rankin’s seat in Halifax regional council.

Zurawski beat five other candidates in District 12, with 365 more votes than runner-up Scott Guthrie according to unofficial results.

He could not be reached for comment Saturday night.