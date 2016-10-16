Two men in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash
Three people were hurt in total, with at least one taken by LifeFlight helicopter.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three men were injured, two seriously, after two all-terrain vehicles collided in Upper Belmont on Saturday.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the Colchester District RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Upper Belmont Road. One ATV was carrying two men – aged 23 and 26 – who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP, confirmed at least one of the men was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. The second was also transported to Halifax, however Hutchinson wasn’t able to confirm if it was by LifeFlight.
The 23-year-old man operating the second ATV suffered minor injuries and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.
The investigation into the collision continues.
Most Popular
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Mike Savage handily wins second term as mayor
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council