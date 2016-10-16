Two men in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash

Three men were injured, two seriously, after two all-terrain vehicles collided in Upper Belmont on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Colchester District RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Upper Belmont Road. One ATV was carrying two men – aged 23 and 26 – who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP, confirmed at least one of the men was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. The second was also transported to Halifax, however Hutchinson wasn’t able to confirm if it was by LifeFlight.

The 23-year-old man operating the second ATV suffered minor injuries and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.