Bye bye GoTime: Off switch on telephone-based bus schedule system being flipped Tuesday

Say bye bye to GoTime.

The off switch is being flipped Tuesday on the former telephone-based bus schedule reporting system used by decades of Halifax Transit users.

In a media release, the Halifax Regional Municipality said the GoTime decommissioning is now happening because all 2,500 bus stop signs throughout the region’s transit system have been replaced.

The bus stop signs now feature the new Departures Line phone number that passengers can call to access real-time departure information.

The Departures Line was launched in mid-May, and callers using the old GoTime numbers were automatically redirected to the new Departures Line.

HRM said decommissioning the GoTime system is the final step in this phase of the technology upgrades. All future calls for real-time bus departure information will come directly through the Departures Line at 902-480-8000.

The Departures Line is one of several passenger information improvements being rolled out in phases now that the entire Halifax Transit bus fleet has been equipped with real-time location technology.