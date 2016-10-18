Stop the Violence scholarship raising funds to help Halifax youth, adults reach 'full potential'

A new Halifax scholarship fund won’t be based on grades or age, but aims to help anyone reach their “full potential” by going to school.

Quentrel Provo of Stop the Violence Spread the Love has launched a crowdfunding initiative for a Stop the Violence Scholarship, with donations accepted until April, 2017 going towards anyone - but especially youth - who wouldn’t be able to take post-secondary classes otherwise.

“It’s not for those that get the greatest marks, it’s for those that need it,” Provo said Tuesday.

“I decided to do this ... to basically help them reach their full potential.”

Provo said after visiting many schools to talk anti-violence issues, he always hears students describing plans for after graduation that involve the workforce or jobs like McDonald’s, since universities and community colleges are out of reach financially.

Getting to the root of violence involves helping all young people reach their goals by giving them the resources they need, Provo said, and helping them “go down the right path.”

“Rather than leaving them in that stuck position where they’re either going to go into the workforce, or they’re going to go into the streets,” Provo said.

“They get caught up into crime and stuff, and there we have another youth that’s gone behind bars, so we’re trying to prevent that.”

Rather than having specific criteria around background, age, or community that applicants need to follow, Provo said the scholarship will be open to anyone who wants to share their story and explain why they need the funding.

Although Provo said scholarships are mostly aimed at young people, this Stop the Violence fund will be open to anyone; including adults looking to upgrade their schooling, or those coming of jail.

“It’s a different, unique type of scholarship,” Provo said.

“It’s not closed, because every time a kid applies for a scholarship it’s on a certain … group, and I don’t want to do that.”

The starting goal on the scholarship’s GoFundMe page is $10,000, but Provo said he’s hoping to raise much more in the months ahead.