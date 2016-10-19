Heavy rain, potential flooding alert in effect for Halifax

A weather alert for heavy rain with potential of flooding is in effect for the Halifax area.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada sent out a special weather statement for Halifax metro area and the entire province saying a “vigorous low pressure system” is expected to cross over the area Friday and Saturday, accompanied by a strong cold front.

Indications are that this system has the potential to bring rain, at times heavy, which could result in localised flooding, the release said.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor this system, and the public is asked to monitor forecasts and their website for any future warnings.