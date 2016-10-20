Jennifer Watts talks moving forward, handing over District 8 to Lindell Smith

In the last days as councilor of Peninsula North, Jennifer Watts is dusting off her council seat for incoming rookie Lindell Smith. Metro Halifax asked Watts about her thoughts on her departure from municipal office after eight years. Her answers were edited for clarity.

Q: What was it like to watch the election?

I found Saturday as it got closer to the close of the polls very nerve wracking because I wasn't sure what was going to happen. Just thinking about the previous election and knowing how everyone would be feeling I was feeling very nervous myself... It's going to be bitter sweet leaving: there will be some things I'll really miss and some things I'm really glad I'm not doing anymore. I'm going to go back to enjoying winter storms once again.

Q: What's it like to leave council now with items like the Centre Plan just coming forward?

It really feels it's like the right decision. This is not been only my work, it's been the work of a lot residents on the Centre Plan, on the green plan, the Integrated Mobility Plan...it just feels really good to have been a part of that and see that it can go forward, that it's not dependent on any one person. To be a part of that is awesome but you know, they don't need me for this to go forward in a really great way.

Q: Any unfinished business?

Oh yeah, there has been lots and I've been having some chats with Lindell over the past couple of days about some particular projects and things that are in process.

Q: Anything specific?

For me, one of the things that is going to be very interesting is that continuing work around transit on how that will impact the district. And continuing with the Fort Needham master plan that's a major project and the work around the Halifax Explosion commemoration that's going to be a significant event in the district.

Q: What's next for you?