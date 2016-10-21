Halifax Mooseheads can't knock off the champs, fall 4-2 to Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

The reigning QMJHL champions tarnished the Halifax Mooseheads flawless home record on Friday night.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skated into Scotiabank Centre and beat the Moosheads 4-2 before 7,410 fans on Pink at the Rink night.

The loss was a little more personal for Mooseheads head coach Andre Tourigny, who was the bench boss for the Huskies from 2003 up until last season. But Tourigny’s experience with the Huskies also allowed him to provide some helpful insights for his new team.

“He knows this team really well so before the game he gave us a lot of tips on how to play against them,” said Halifax forward Connor Moynihan, who scored his seventh goal of the season early in the second period to put Halifax on the board.

“We knew they had a lot of skill and speed but not too much size, we had to go out there and be physical on them.”

Though things didn’t go to plan for coach Tourigny, he was happy with his players’ aggressive play.

“I don’t think we got pushed out of the rink. I really liked our physicality,” he said.

Ben Higgins also scored late in the third period for Halifax, while Kevin Resop held his own in net, making 19 saves.

Peter Abbandonato opened the scoring for the Huskies in the first, with teammate Antoine Waked adding another to put the road team up 2-0. Abbandonato would add another after Moniyhan scored for Halifax, and then Philippe Myers sealed the deal with an empty-netter.

Friday night was also the annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ event, where Halifax wore special pink jerseys that will be raffled off after the game, with the proceeds going to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

The loss drops Halifax’s record to 6-6, including 5-1 at home.