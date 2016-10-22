RCMP investigates after Nova Scotia home break-in; items stolen include firearms

Halifax RCMP is investigating a break and enter on the Eastern Shore.



At around 7 p.m. on Friday, a resident living on Coopers Road in Tangier returned home after being out all day and discovered that his house had been broken into.



According to a release, the investigation revealed that the victim's property had been ransacked and numerous items stolen including firearms, jewellery and electronic devices.



Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the RCMP non-emergency line or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.



The investigation is ongoing.

