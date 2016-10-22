Halifax Regional Police arrest two men in relation to south-end robbery

Two men are in custody following a south-end robbery that police say is “not a random act.”



At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a call in the 5000 block of Inglis Street.



Police say two men, armed with a gun, broke into a residence and demanded money from those inside before fleeing the apartment.



The victims were not injured.



Officers found two men matching the description of the suspects and took both into custody without incident.



The men, both 28 years old, will be remanded to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.



Police say the men will face a series of weapons-related charges as well as robbery, break and enter, and home invasion.

