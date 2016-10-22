‘Nova Scotia should care’: Crowd gathers in Halifax to support Muskrat Falls  protestors

Halifax-area residents are standing in solidarity with protesters in Newfoundland and Labrador, who are opposing the way construction that is being done at the Muskrat Falls site.



Dozens of people showed up in Grand Parade Square in Halifax on Saturday to show their support.



Shelley Price, an organizer of the Halifax protest, is one of the folks asking to “make Muskrat right.”



“The lands have been taken from our current generations and our past generations, and will be from our future generations,” said Price. “We’re trying to protect our culture.”



Indigenous peoples in particular have concerns about the hydroelectric project by Nalcor Energy, which includes building a dam and powerhouse. Part of the construction involves flooding to create a reservoir, which may cause the water and animals who live in it to become contaminated with methylmercury.



Many protesters are asking for the forest floor to be completely cleared before the flooding happens, in order to significantly reduce the methylmercury flowing downstream.



“If methylmercury goes downstream, people will distrust our land – the land on which we live,” explained Price. “The culture will begin to be lost and stolen.”



She pointed out that although the Muskrat Falls construction is being referred to as a path to “green energy,” it comes with a cost to the lives of Labradorian people and animals.



“Nova Scotia should care,” she added, as the province is connecting to the project through the Maritime Transmission Link.



“At the very least, we need to do (the construction) in a way that protects the people that are going to be downstream.”



Price is the cousin of Billy Gauthier, an Inuk artist in Labrador who is currently on a hunger strike. Gauthier’s aunt, Debbie Smith, was also in attendance.



“(Gauthier) doesn’t want to lose his life. He’s got a child. He loves life,” she said. “What he wants, though, is the rights of the people.”



Gauthier’s face was a common sight in the square, as some protesters held posters showing photos of him.



“My sister cries every day for her son,” said Smith.



Other protesters spoke of their connections to Labrador. Not only did they voice worries about the environment itself, they also talked about the ripple effect that could take place if the land is contaminated – an increase in mental health issues, for instance.



Muskrat can only be made right, said Price, through “meaningful consultation and with the informed consent of the peoples in that area.”



With files from the Canadian Press