'It sucks:' Halifax Mooseheads blow late lead in home loss to Val-d'Or Foreurs

The Halifax Mooseheads were dealt a heartbreaking defeat Sunday afternoon as the visiting Val-d’Or Foreurs mounted a late-game comeback.

“It sucks,” said Mooseheads defenceman and captain Taylor Ford after the team’s 4-2 loss, its second home setback in three days.

“We know we could have done it in the third and we just didn’t.”

Halifax outshot Val-d’Or 40-20 and were ahead 2-1 going into the final 20 minutes but a couple mistakes led to the Foreurs scoring twice and then adding an empty netter.

The three goals in the third silenced the 5,581 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

“I take the blame for some of that. I was on for both goals there in the third,” said Ford, of the tying and game-winning markers. “We just need to be sharper when it comes down to those big moments.”

The defeat was particularly hard for the young team, as they held the momentum for the first two periods

“You can never really take a lead for granted in this league,” Ford went on to say. “The teams are really good and they all know how to put the puck in the net.”

Alexis Gravel was in goal for Halifax and he finished with 16 saves.

Ben Higgins opened the scoring early in the first for Halifax, while teammate Maxime Fortier netted his team-leading eighth before the period ended.

Alexandre Couture opened the scoring for the Foreurs late in the second, while Alexandre Couture, Francois Beauchemin and Julien Gauthier found the back of the net in the three-goal third.

The Halifax players were noticeably disappointed after the game, but head coach Andre Tourigny was trying to look at the bright side.

“In general we have to be really satisfied with that game, but for sure it's frustrating to have nothing to show from it,” Tourigny said.

“When they came back in the game maybe we could have reacted a different way.”

Halifax, which has now dropped five of six, had gone into the weekend undefeated at home. The Herd also fell 4-2 to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Friday night.