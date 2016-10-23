Halifax police looking for suspect after gas station robbery
Police say a man stole cash and cigarettes from the Petro-Can on Bayer's Road.
Halifax police are looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed Saturday night.
Police say they were called to the Petro-Can on Bayer’s Road just after 10 p.m.
They say a man demanded money from the clerk, and left with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a skinny white man, standing about 5’10”, wearing all black.