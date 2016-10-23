Police investigating break in at Cole Harbour elementary school
RCMP in Halifax say they responded to an alarm at Joseph Giles Elementary School on Gregory Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are looking a suspect or suspects after an elementary school was broken into in Cole Harbour.
RCMP in Halifax say they responded to an alarm at Joseph Giles Elementary School on Gregory Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and found the school had been broken into.
They’ve made no arrests, and say the suspect or suspects left the area before they arrived.
Police say the investigation is continuing, and ask that anyone with information call them or Crime Stoppers.