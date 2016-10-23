Stranger tries to lure young boy at Chapters in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Police are investigating after a stranger allegedly asked a young boy if he would come with him if he bought the boy a book.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Chapters across from Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint from a parent of the 10-year-old.

“This man offered to buy the boy a book if he would go with him, when the boy refused the man then offered him five dollars to go toward buying the book, again if he would go with him,” a police release stated.

The boy left the area to find his parent, police then say, while the suspect is alleged to have walked out of the store, quickly.

“The boy told his father what had happened and both searched the store for the man but he was not located,” the police statement read.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white man, between the ages of 30 and 50, with stubble on his face and a brownish and grey hair.

He was wearing a grey sweater and a hat.