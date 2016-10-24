Nova Scotia community remembers Harley Lawrence

Two dozen people gathered out of the wet weather on Oct. 23 to remember Harley Lawrence three years after the homeless man died.

“The tragic death of Harley Lawrence did much to open our eyes and soften our hearts to the plight of those who are on the street,” said John Andrew of Open Arms.

Harley's brother, Ron Lawrence, requested the evening be a night to remember all those who suffer around us, but especially those who have been lost to addiction, mental illness or died on the street.

Ron noted that his brother found friends on the street who helped him, while Nancy Drennan recalled her conversations with Harley.

“He was a sweet, sweet man,” she said.

The bus shelter where Harley spent his last days was across Commercial Street from the Serenity Lindsay Annapolis Valley Funeral Home, where Drennan works and where his memorial took place Oct. 23.

Andrew commented that the "journey of life can include a struggle in slippery pit of mental illness or addiction."

He added that it would be wrong to define Berwick or the Annapolis Valley by Harley’s violent end. Andrew said the tragedy opened peoples’ hearts to the destitute, castoff and homeless.

“There are many people in our culture who are limping. We have to keep our hearts and eyes open,” Andrew said. “People in turmoil don’t know where to go.”

A memorial garden has been cultivated across the road from the bus shelter that was set on fire causing 62-year-old Harley’s death.