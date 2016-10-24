'He bit me:' Nova Scotia lobster fisherman catches strange fish

A Digby lobster fisherman hauled up a bit of surprise.

Glen Oliver, first mate on the Randi & Brianne, was hauling traps in the middle of the Annapolis Basin Oct. 22 when he saw something he’d never seen before.

He hollered to captain Ralph Cummings to take a look.

In the parlour of the trap, along with a couple lobster, was a fish Cummings had never seen before.

“I’ve been fishing for 30 year and I’ve never seen one,” he said. “I took a picture and sent it to Johnny. I knew he could figure it out.”

Cummings is used to fish in the traps – it’s not at all unusual to find codfish, sculpins or toadfish in the parlour.

But this was different.

Cummings had caught a grey triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) about a foot and half long with a deep body, tough leathery scales, eyes set back and high up on the body and a little beak-like mouth.

Cummings learned the hard way that inside the little mouth are two rows of sharp teeth.

“He bit me. I guess I had my hand too close to his mouth,” he said.

Triggerfish are known to be aggressive defenders of their territory and they use their sharp teeth and strong jaws for crushing and breaking open shellfish like shrimps, crabs, mollusks, sea urchins, sand dollars, starfish and sea cucumbers.

They are called triggerfish because the first dorsal spine is curved like a trigger and can lock into an upright position. The trigger however can be released simply by depressing the second dorsal spine.

A scared triggerfish will wedge itself into small crevices in the rocks, and erect the dorsal spine to keep it locked into the crevice.

Triggerfish are more often found in the warmer waters south of here but often do end up off Nova Scotia in the fall when the waters are warmer.