Haunted Halifax: group of supernatural detectives search city for ghosts

We’ve all heard the stories. A shadow of someone who isn’t there, the sound of footsteps with no source. The grasp of a phantom arm in the dark, all alone.

If there’s something strange in Halifax, who are you going to call?

Light Workers Paranormal Investigations is an all-female unit of supernatural detectives with seven years of experience scouring for specters at Halifax’s historic sites. They also do house calls, free of charge.

Group founder and lead investigator Kimberly Lapierre and her team of psychics, historians and investigators search for “evidence” to validate people’s experiences, but they’re not spirit exterminators.

“It’s not like Ghostbusters,” Lapierre says with a laugh. “Which, by the way, is my favourite movie of all time.” You can’t actually “get rid” of a ghost, she says, but you can ask them to leave politely.

Lapierre says her squad relies on a range of techniques and equipment to detect the otherworldly. A lot of ghost hunting is experimentation, she explains. Investigators may bring a variety of “trigger objects” to lure the dead out of hiding. A toy could elicit a juvenile ghost, for example.

Lapierre says her latest gadget of choice is the “ghost box,” which she describes as a “rigged radio” of sorts that cycles through stations to pick up on phantasmic energy. In three investigations, she says, the device has transmitted voices from the other side – full phrases, specific names, answers to specific questions. “One of our investigators was wished a ‘happy birthday’ on her birthday,” she says.

Sometimes, all the team gets are bits and pieces of songs, Lapierre says. “Clearly nothing.”

Halifax is chock full of because of its rich history of shipwrecks and disasters, Lapierre says. Ghastly presences lurk in the crevices of the city’s aging architecture. Spirits apparate to and from the harbour in the fog.

Lapierre says one of her favourite haunts is York Redoubt. While never used in battle, the redoubt may be home to souls lost in the Halifax Explosion, she says.

On a chilly October night, a radio journalist accompanied the Light Workers crew as they probed the lower fort. The journalist grew so hot he peeled off his coat. When the crew went through the audio, they heard a voice: “Fire’s coming. Get out.”

Lapierre is undeterred by those who doubt her team’s findings. “To me, a skeptic is just someone who hasn’t had an experience yet,” she says.



Haunted Halifax

Looking for a scare this Halloween? Prepare to scream at some of Halifax’s spookiest haunts.

Hangman’s Beach on McNab’s Island is home to six hanged pirates whose spirits reputedly roam near the lighthouse.

Take a candlelit tour of Citadel Hill as Ghost Walks takes you through tunnels, prisons cells and beyond at one of Canada’s most paranormal historic sites.

Fear the Darkness Haunted House at Alderney Landing is filled with supernatural surprises that will leave you breathless at $12 a ticket.

Prepare to meet your brewmaster at Alexander Keith’s Brewery and raise a glass to the ghost of the ale man himself.