Nova Scotia Liberals hold onto majority support, but province is getting bluer: poll

Nova Scotia’s provincial politics remain firmly red after several years of Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government, but the Progressive Conservatives are creeping up, according to a new poll.

An MQO Research report released Tuesday shows 53 per cent of decided and leaning voters in Nova Scotia continue to back the province’s Liberal party, but support has dropped by 10 points since the market research firm’s last poll in July.

Numbers indicate the Progressive Conservatives made an eight-point gain in support over the past three months at 25 per cent, but the party still has a ways to go if it wants to cut into the Liberal’s majority.

Support for the New Democrats remains stable at 16 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of undecided voters continues to steadily grown from 24 per cent of Nova Scotians polled in April to 32 per cent this month.

There has been little change in the share of voters who feel the province is going in the wrong direction since the summer, the poll says, with approximately 29 per cent of voters reporting the Nova Scotia’s outlook is “worse or a lost worse” than in recent past.