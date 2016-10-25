Police arrest four after finding assault rifle outside Halifax apartment

Halifax police have four people in custody after an apartment building superintendent heard what he thought was a “firearm being manipulated” in one of his building’s apartments.

The superintendent called police to the building on Caxton Close in Halifax at 12:50 early Tuesday morning after hearing the sound while responding to a noise complaint.

After police had arrived and were preparing to make contact with the people inside, three men came out of the apartment and police arrested them without incident. They arrested a woman inside the apartment as well.

Officers searched the area around the building, and police say they found an assault rifle and ammunition on the grass right under the apartment where the complaint originated.

On Tuesday morning, police had three men – two 29-year-olds and a 30-year-old – and one 26-year-old woman in custody.