Former Dalhousie med student handed conditional discharge for weapons charge

A former Dalhousie medical student was sentenced to a conditional discharge for a weapons charge in a Dartmouth courtroom Wednesday.

Stephen Gregory Tynes faced several charges in 2015, including uttering threats, after being accused of threatening to kill people at Dalhousie. Most of the charges were dropped in June and Tynes was given a peace bond.

The weapons charge, relating to a “banana clip” that had been altered to hold more than five rounds, remained and Tynes pleaded guilty. Tynes appeared in Dartmouth court for sentencing on Wednesday with his parents.

Crown prosecutor Eric Taylor said Tyne's psychiatrist alerted police to the possible threat in 2015. A family member also stepped forward at the time expressing concern about Tyne's firearms.

Police searched his apartment on Tower Road and discovered two rifles and a number of rounds of ammunition, all properly stored and secured. Police also discovered the altered "banana clip."

Both Taylor and Tynes' lawyer Stan MacDonald agreed there was no evidence to suggest Tynes altered the clip.

Taylor said a psychiatrist suggested Tynes may have a personality disorder and that Tynes himself said he experienced "road rage."

“Certainly some of those concerns are being dealt with by ongoing counseling,” Taylor said.

In his past, Tynes reported use of drugs and alcohol. Taylor recommended counseling for substance abuse be included in the conditions, but MacDonald argued there was no need for it.

“There is no call or need here to authorize broad-ranging wide-open counseling conditions,” MacDonald said.

“This is a guilty plea in relation to a particular device...Mr. Tynes has to be sentenced for the crime which he plead guilty.”